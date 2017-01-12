Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to Host Irani Cup

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Irani Cup match.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Irani Cup match. © PTI

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the Irani Cup from January 18 to 22, Mumbai Cricket Asscoiation vice-president Vinod Deshpande announced on Wednesday.

"We will host the Irani Cup match at the Wankhede", said Deshpande.

This year's Ranji Trophy winners will take on the Rest of India in the game.

Mumbai are currently playing the final of the tournament against Gujarat at Indore's Holkar Stadium and the newly crowned champions will earn the right to take on the Rest of India in the Irani tie.

(With inputs from PTI)