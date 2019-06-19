 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud

Updated: 19 June 2019 23:34 IST

The board in a release announced that Prabhat Maurya has replaced Rasikh Salam in the India U-19 squad that is set to play a one-day tri-series in England starting July 21.

Mumbai Indians Pacer Rasikh Salam Suspended For Two Years For Age Fraud
Rasikh Salam was on June 9 named in the India U-19 team for the one-day tri-series in England. © Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday banned Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai Indians pacer Rasikh Salam for two years for submitting faulty birth certificate to the Indian cricket board. The board in a release announced that Prabhat Maurya has replaced Salam in the India U-19 squad that is set to play a one-day tri-series in England starting July 21.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had earlier informed the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that the cricketer had fudged his age.

As per documents accessed by IANS, the board had made it clear to the JKCA that the age Rasikh provided to the cricket association didn't match that of the board's record (as registered during his Class 10 examination).

Rasikh was on June 9 named in the India U-19 team for the one-day tri-series in England.

Mumbai Indians medium-pacer Rasikh Salam impressed all when he made his debut for the franchise in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. His ability to bowl fast at 17 was seen as a welcome sign. While he played only one game, he was seen as a budding talent.

Speaking to IANS, a former JKCA member had said it was really sad that such a thing was happening in the presence of administrators in the association. 

"We have two administrators now and if such an episode happens despite their presence, it is indeed sad. They should be keeping a tab to ensure that players don't fudge their age as it is a sin and also deprives other youngsters of the opportunity to shine," he had said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Rasikh Salam India U19 India U19 IPL 2019 Cricket BCCI
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rasikh Salam played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
  • Rasikh Salam submitted a faulty birth certificate to BCCI
  • Prabhat Maurya has replaced Rasikh Salam in India U-19 squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.