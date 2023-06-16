Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is almost synonymous with unconventional fashion choices and his attires regularly dominate headlines. On the other hand, legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni is poles apart in that department and his cool and calm demeanor is almost mythical in its nature. However, fans on social media have found a weird connection between the two personalities - courtesy the latest picture of Dhoni. The picture has Dhoni posing with his brother and friends but it is his colourful attire that caught the netizens' attention. People were quick on comment on it and draw parallels with Ranveer Singh.

MS Dhoni with his friends at Ranchi - A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/bd3xEU0jxk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

Dhoni is currently recovering from a knee surgery following a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman became the joint-most successful captain in the history of the competition as Chennai Super Kings clinched a record-equaling fifth title.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)