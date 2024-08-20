Former India skipper MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most popular sportspersons in the world. Dhoni who has led India to three major ICC titles, enjoys a vast fan following. The 42-year-old called time on his international career in 2020 but he is still active in the IPL. Under his captaincy, Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL title, with the most recent one in 2023. Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni handed over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad as the franchise is looking for the veteran skipper's replacement. Recently, a video went viral on social media which left all the Dhoni fans awestruck. The former CSK skipper made a fans day by giving him an autograph on his bike.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has denied the reports that the franchise asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a reintroduction of a now-scrapped rule to rope in Dhoni for a lower price.

Earlier in IPL, an international player after five years of his retirement would be named in the 'uncapped' category. However, this rule was abolished after IPL 2021.

Several reports stated that CSK want that rule to back as it would help them retain Dhoni as an 'uncapped' player, which means at a price as low as Rs 4 crore. The franchise had retained Dhoni for a price of 12 crore in 2022. However, CSK CEO Viswanath has refuted the rumours that the franchise made any such request.

"I've no idea about it. We've not requested for it. They (the BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They (the BCCI) haven't announced anything as yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI," Kasi Viswanath had told Times of India.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is just some months away, the uncertainty over Dhoni's future in the tournament is still uncertain. Amid the speculations of his retirement, the player has remained tight-lipped about the chances of his participation in IPL 2025.