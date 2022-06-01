MS Dhoni can bring smiles to millions. He has been doing that since he emerged as one of the biggest icons of Indian cricket in the early 2000s. With some inspiring performances on the field, Dhoni has been one of the most followed cricketers across the world. The Chennai Super Kings captain, who has retired from international arena, continues to charm his fans. On Tuesday, a similar incident happened at the Ranchi Airport where Dhoni was present to catch a flight to Chennai. He met a differently-abled fan of his and the experience left the youngster - Lavanya Pilania - mesmerised.

"Feeling of meeting him is something I can't put in words, he is kind, sweet & soft spoken. The way he asked me about my name spelling, he shaked my hand & when he said 'RONA NAHI' & wipe my tear it was a pure bliss for me. He said 'THANK YOU' to me for his sketch & said 'MAIN LE JAUNGA' & the words he spoken to me will be remembered by me forever. He gave me his precious time was something I can't express through words. When I said him 'AAP BAHUT ACHE HO' his reaction was priceless. 31 MAY, 2022 will be special for me forever," Lavanya Pilania wrote on her Instagram account.

The gesture was appreciated by Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings too.

On May 20, ahead of Chennai Super Kings' final match of the IPL 2022 season against Rajasthan Royals, the big question that all cricket fans wanted an answer to was whether Dhoni will be seen in the CSK jersey as a player next season or not. Dhoni came out for the toss against Royals and even won it, and decided to bat first.

After answering the customary questions about his decision at the toss, the playing XI and the season for the franchise, Dhoni was asked about his future.

Dhoni, in his own inimitable style, did not commit anything but said that he will be working hard to return next season.

Promoted

"Definitely, it's a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni said at the toss. "Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection but, you know, it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And, also hopefully next year, it will be an opportunity where the team will be travelling. So, it will be like a thank you to all the different places playing games at different venues.

"Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because we can't predict about something that's two years down the line but definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni said when asked about his future.