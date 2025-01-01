Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni celebrated New Year's Eve in Goa with friends and family. In a number of videos that have surfaced on social media, Dhoni was seen enjoying himself at a beachside party and his dance with wife Sakshi has gone viral among the fans. Sakshi also shared a moment of Dhoni lighting a lantern into the night sky as fireworks went off to mark the new year. The festivities took place at the Morjim Beach in Goa where Dhoni was present with his close ones.

Reflecting on his glorious journey since making his international debut two decades ago, Dhoni explained during a recent interaction how his manager often suggested leveraging social media for public relations and how he would stay away from it.

"I have never been a big fan of social media, throughout I had different managers and they used to keep me pushing.

"I started playing in 2004, so Twitter and Instagram was getting popular and the managers were saying you should do some PR build, this and that, but I had the same answer... if I play good cricket I don't need PR," Dhoni said on the latest episode of 'Tread Talks' of Eurogrip Tyres.

He added, "So it was always if I have something I will put if if don't have I won't. I take stress away, I am not worried about who has how many followers, who is doing what because I know if I take care of cricket then everything will else will take care of itself." The 43-year-old Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, is gearing up to play in his 18th season of the Indian Premier League and he admitted it's not easy to maintain peak fitness.

"I am not fit as I used to be, lot of efforts now needs to be there on what you are eating and I am doing very specific thing to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers so our requirements are not that intense.

"What really helps me is playing a lot of sports in between eating and going to the gym. So whenever I get time I like to play a lot of different sports, may be tennis, badminton, football, that keeps me engaged. That's the best way of being in touch with fitness," he said.

Dhoni, regarded as one of the most successful India captains, doesn't miss international cricket as he feels he has been able to do his bit to make his country proud.

"I thought I will get more time, but sadly, I haven't got much time. I don't miss international cricket because I always believe you know you think about everything then you take a decision.

"Once you have taken a decision no point really thinking about that. So I am very happy with God's grace whatever I was able to do for my country." The wicketkeeper-batter added, "Other than that it has been fun. I have been able to spend a lot of time with friends, I can do a lot more motorcycle rides, not the long ones, that's something very close to my heart.

"It has been good, family time, daughter questioning when you are coming back." Dhoni led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 times, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras.

He led India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test rankings, and remains the only captain in history to have won all three ICC limited-overs titles - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013.

