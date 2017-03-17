MS Dhoni, His Jharkhand Teammates Evacuated After Fire At Delhi Hotel

MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand team was evacuated after a fire broke out in the hotel they were staying in.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Jharkhand teammates were evacuated safely after a fire broke out in their hotel in Dwarka in Delhi on Friday morning.

Delhi: Fire had broken out in store in Dwarka's Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely pic.twitter.com/8OIbd7x3Cl — ANI (@ANI_news) March 17, 2017

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. on Friday morning, shortly before the team was supposed to leave for its Vijay Hazare Trophy match with Bengal, to be played at the Palam Ground.

However the match has been postponed till Saturday since the team's clothes and equipment were left in the hotel when they left.