 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni, His Jharkhand Teammates Evacuated After Fire At Delhi Hotel

Updated: 17 March 2017 09:56 IST

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. on Friday morning, shortly before the team was supposed to leave for its Vijay Hazare Trophy match with Bengal, to be played at the Palam Ground.

MS Dhoni, His Jharkhand Teammates Evacuated After Fire At Delhi Hotel
MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand team was evacuated after a fire broke out in the hotel they were staying in. © PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Jharkhand teammates were evacuated safely after a fire broke out in their hotel in Dwarka in Delhi on Friday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out at about 6 a.m. on Friday morning, shortly before the team was supposed to leave for its Vijay Hazare Trophy match with Bengal, to be played at the Palam Ground.

However the match has been postponed till Saturday since the team's clothes and equipment were left in the hotel when they left.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Players escaped unhurt after a fire broke out at a hotel in Dwarka
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni is captain of the Jharkhand side
  • Jharkhand were scheduled to play Bengal on Friday
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Signs Autograph While Batting During Vijay Hazare Trophy
MS Dhoni Signs Autograph While Batting During Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Takes Jharkhand Into Semi-Finals With A Six
Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Takes Jharkhand Into Semi-Finals With A Six
'MS Dhoni's Fate To Be Decided During Champions Trophy'
'MS Dhoni's Fate To Be Decided During Champions Trophy'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.