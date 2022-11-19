Former India captain MS Dhoni's love for cars and motorcycles is a secret to none. He has huge collection of vintage and luxury vehicles. Having said that, Dhoni recently bought a Kia EV6, which now adds to his posh collection of cars and motorcycles. Kia EV6 is a five-seater fully electric SUV, available at a range of INR 59.95-64.95 lakhs. In a video uploaded on Twitter, Dhoni took Indian cricketers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav, for a ride in his new SUV.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, was the last Indian captain to have won an ICC title. Since his decision to step down, the Indian team has struggled to go the distance in an ICC event, no matter the format.

Dhoni will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again.

CSK recently announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction next month.

While CSK decided to retain India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23.

CSK Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

With PTI inputs

