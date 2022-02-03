Having tasted unmatched success as captain of the Indian team, MS Dhoni is all set to try his hands in sci-fi graphic novels with 'Atharva'. The former India skipper took to Facebook on Wednesday and shared the video of the graphic novel. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has himself played the role of lead character in the sci-fi graphic novel 'Atharva', where he could be seen fighting devils in his animated avatar. "Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva," Dhoni captioned the video.

Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was one of the four players retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, Dhoni was retained for Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, Moeen and Ruturaj were retained for Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

Since CSK have already spent Rs 42 crore on retaining players, they will enter the auction with an overall purse of Rs 48 crore.

Dhoni, over the years, has played a key part in CSK's auction strategies, which has been a major reason behind their continued success in the cash-rich league.

CSK will look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL season, which will be played with 10 teams, following the addition of two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.