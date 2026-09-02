Former India captain MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant were seen partying together with some friends during a get-together following the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka. In a viral video, Dhoni and Pant were joined by their friends, all smiles as they posed for the camera. Arijit Singh's famous song 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) can also be heard playing in the background. While Dhoni and some others stepped away after posing for the camera, Pant was seen calling them back, with the latter lying on a sofa.

Watch the viral video here:

Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni together pic.twitter.com/s8ECODKh5W — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) September 2, 2026

Pant was wearing a tea-green co-ord set, while Dhoni was dressed in a casual blue floral-print shirt and green trousers.

Pant featured for India last month during the Test series in Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0 after securing victory in the opening Test in Galle. The second Test ended in a draw after Sonal Dinusha batted for five sessions following Sri Lanka's follow-on, which India had enforced.

During the second Test, Pant overtook Dhoni in the record books, becoming India's highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests.

Pant has scored 2,534 runs at an impressive average of over 41, narrowly surpassing Dhoni's tally of 2,496 runs. Farokh Engineer (1,209), Syed Kirmani (1,109) and Kiran More (901) complete the top five.

Pant also overtook Adam Gilchrist to become the third-highest six-hitter in Test cricket.

Pant has smashed 102 sixes in 52 Tests, moving past Australian great Gilchrist, who hit 100 sixes in 96 Tests. Ahead of Pant are former England captain Ben Stokes (138 sixes in 122 Tests) and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107 sixes in 101 Tests).

Dhoni, meanwhile, did not play a single match during IPL 2026 due to injury, raising doubts over his playing future.

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