A video of former India captain MS Dhoni is going viral on social media in which the Jharkhand-born cricketer could be seen riding his motorbike Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi. The clip has Dhoni in complete motorcycle riding gear passing through a big door as fans try to get a glimpse of the player. One of the finest cricketers the world has seen, Dhoni hasn't just been a passionate sportsperson but is also as enthusiastic about motorbikes. At his Ranchi farmhouse, the cricketing great has an extravagant selection of bikes.

Watch Dhoni's viral video here:

Dhoni is one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the world. He has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history.

From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, he transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed.

The wicketkeeper-batter has a massive fan following but what is not a good thing for the fans is the fact that Dhoni is not active on social media. He barely posts anything on the platform and that sees his fans rely on viral videos and pictures to get a glimpse of the player.

He retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued to be a part of Indian Premier League as a player. In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.