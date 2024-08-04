MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the world of cricket. Under his leadership, Team India bagged three ICC trophies, which also included the prestigious 2011 ODI World Cup. However, his most memorable contribution came in his first stint as a captain where he led India to the title in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The cricket fans around the world were left stunned to see the way India came out from the jaws of defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan and lifted the trophy.

In the final match, Pakistan needed 13 off six balls with only wicket in hand. Dhoni handed over the last over to pacer Joginder Sharma, who gave a wide ball and then bowled a dot ball. He then got hit for a six on the second ball. With 6 runs needed off 4 balls, Misbah-ul-Haq went for a scoop shot but was caught at the short-fine-leg by pacer Sreesanth as India won the World Cup.

Recently, Dhoni reunited with Joginder and some glimpse of their meeting was shared on the latter's Instagram post. For the unversed, Joginder has left cricket and is now a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The duo met each other after 12 years.

Joginder also played under Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings in the IPL between 2008 and 2011.

Talking about Dhoni, the former CSK skipper stated that he would like to see the rules and regulations before making a call on his future in IPL 2025.

"There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," said Dhoni at a promotional event in Hyderabad.

Questions on Dhoni's future at the IPL have been a huge source of discussion, especially after CSK made Ruturaj Gaikwad captain for IPL 2024, where they finished at fifth place in the tournament and failed to qualify for the playoffs.