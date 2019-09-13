Virat Kohli Twitter's post on Thursday , in which he recalled MS Dhoni's exploits in the T20 World Cup in 2016, led to an avalanche of rumours bearing down on users on various social media platforms. The rumour mills went into overdrive regarding the possibility of the former India captain calling a press conference on Thursday to announce his retirement. While chief selector MSK Prasad and Sakshi Dhoni made it abundantly clea r that nothing of the sort was happening, Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle found a novel way to tackle the matter.

With MS Dhoni's retirement talk gaining momentum of Twitter, CSK took a leaf of out Game of Thrones character Arya Stark's book to quell the speculation. Despite not making a direct mention of Dhoni, CSK tweeted: "Not 7oday" -- the number seven denoting MS Dhoni's jersey number.

Not 7oday. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 12, 2019

While some fans were left scratching their heads, others were quick to appreciate CSK's creative genius.

Give me brief explaination to this tweet @ChennaiIPL — ajay taswa aj (@Ajaytaswaaj) September 12, 2019

What happens ? — Shivam Singh (@ShivamSingh6717) September 12, 2019

Is this Arya Stark's #NotToday? — Saurabh Mishra (@realSRBH) September 12, 2019

What is 7oday

Does this relate to #Dhoni #DhoniInBillionHearts — Saurabh Gupta (@Saurabh822106) September 12, 2019

GoT reference to GOAT... Super admin.. — Rajiv M (@rajivM_10) September 12, 2019

Perfect hahaha — Vikaas Hasija (@HasijaVikas) September 12, 2019

As usual savage level is too damn high#DhoniInBillionHearts — Rishita(@Rishita124) September 12, 2019

Sakshi Dhoni had posted three words on Twitter to put an end to all conjectures about Dhoni's retirement.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, MSK Prasad also spoke about MS Dhoni's retirement.

"No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," MSK Prasad told media after announcing India's Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against a touring South Africa.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

India are all set to host South Africa for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on Sunday, followed by the Test series.