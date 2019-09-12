In what should be the most authentic response to rumours that MS Dhoni would be retiring on Thursday, wife Sakshi Dhoni posted three words on Twitter to put an end to all conjectures as the cricketing and media fraternities were on overdrive about the possibility of the former India captain calling it quits, based on a post by Virat Kohli which recalled MS Dhoni's exploits in the T20 World Cup in 2016. Sakshi Dhoni's tweet, where she says, "It's called rumours !" essentially would be the next best thing to her husband scotching them and putting an end to all the permutation and combinations making the rounds.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, MSK Prasad also spoke about MS Dhoni's retirement.

"No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," MSK Prasad told media after announcing India's Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against a touring South Africa.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

India are all set to host South Africa for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on Sunday, followed by the Test series.

After a poor show in the recently-concluded series against the West Indies, KL Rahul has been dropped and the selectors have included Shubman Gill in the squad.

India are currently on top of the points table in the Test World Championship with 120 points.

India's squad for the Test series: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.