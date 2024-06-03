MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings captain, is currently enjoying a well-deserved break after a long and arduous IP 2024 which saw his side miss the playoff spot by a very narrow margin. There is enough speculation over MS Dhoni's future in the IPL 2024. After CSK won the IPL 2023, the World Cup-winning captain had said that he would continue to play for one more season as a reciprocation of love that was showered by fans across India.

In the IPL 2024, Dhoni - the batter - was used only in the latter overs. CSK coach Stephen Fleming announced that a muscle injury as preventing him to bat for a longer period. Though he kept wickets for CSK, MS Dhoni's future in the IPL is still a matter of speculation.

In the midst of this, Dhoni is on a vacation. His wife Sakshi shared photos of the duo along with their daughter Zeeva.

With questions flying thick and fast about his retirement, former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is planning a visit to London for treatment of a muscle tear injury, CSK sources have said. Dhoni will take a call on his future course of action post-recovery, the sources said. CSK got eliminated from the Playoffs race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after a heart-wrenching defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a do-or-die match on Saturday.

However, in the latest development sources privy to information told IANS that Dhoni would be deciding about his retirement only after having surgery in London.

"Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery which saw him struggling during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wants to continue to play cricket and he will only decide about his future after treatment which will take him five to six months to recover," sources told IANS.