"I Take The Challenge Positively," Says Rishabh Pant On Replacing MS Dhoni

Updated: 26 July 2019 16:26 IST

Rishabh Pant has been given the opportunity as the lone wicketkeeper-batsman for the limited-overs leg of the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

Rishabh Pant scored 116 runs in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019. © AFP

MS Dhoni, the former India captain, who turned 38 earlier this month, had opted out of the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The selectors opted for young Rishabh Pant as the lone wicketkeeper-batsman for the limited-overs leg of the tour. The 21-year-old Pant was also drafted into India's World Cup 2019 squad after opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to a thumb injury. Pant recently spoke to Hindustan Times where the young wicketkeeper said that he knows replacing MS Dhoni in the team is a huge task and he tries not to think about the same.

"I know those are big shoes to fill, but if I start thinking about it there will be a problem. Right now, I am not thinking about what people say. I am just focussing on what I have to do. I just want to do well for my country. That's the only thing I am focusing on," Pant said.

He further elucidated that he was taking that challenge (of replacing Dhoni) positively.

"I take the challenge positively. Now I have to see what I can learn, and what I can do to improve," Pant added.

Notably, India captain Virat Kohli spoke about the dressing room environment on July 24 and said that everyone is allowed to share their opinions. Speaking on the same, Pant said that the captain always listens to the suggestions.

"The best thing about this team is that you can talk to anyone and ask them for advice. And if you feel like you have a suggestion, you too can pitch in. Virat bhaiyya always listens, he never thinks like if he is the captain he shouldn't listen to a youngster," Pant said.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper further mentioned that when the captain listens to your suggestions, it increases the confidence among youngsters like me.

"In fact, it gives players like me great confidence that your captain is listening to you, taking your suggestions, even though you are just a youngster. That is a very big deal for me," Pant concluded.

