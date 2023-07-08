Imagine MS Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja dressed in all white and playing tennis at Wimbledon. Chennai Super Kings came up with edited pictures of their players in tennis outfits playing at the coveted Grand Slam tournament. The post came alongside Wimbledon calling 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer ‘Thalaiva' on social media. It is a nickname that is synonymous with Tamil superstar Rajnikanth and later, it was bestowed upon Dhoni for his heroics with CSK. The post by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise went viral and users came up with brilliant responses.

What if the lions have a go with the racket at the @Wimbledon ? #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/lfFmBHP8YY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 5, 2023

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*.

He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time.

The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more interesting.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

With 229 sixes, he is the fifth-highest six-hitter of all time and also has the second-highest sixes by an Indian next to Rohit Sharma (275 sixes). He is also the sixth-fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, doing so in 273 innings.

'Mahi', as he is known to the fans, played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce a result. His winning percentage is 56.94. He won India the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title in 2007.

(With ANI inputs)