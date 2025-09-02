MS Dhoni has garnered the reputation of being the 'Captain Cool' of Indian cricket. However, veteran Indian pacer Mohit Sharma - teammates with Dhoni for both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India - is one of the few to have seen the ugly side of the legendary former India captain. Mohit, who spent four years at CSK, has revealed one such anecdote when Dhoni got angry. Recalling a moment that occurred in a Champions League T20 (CLT20) game, Mohit said that Dhoni had even "hurled abuses" at him.

"There was a moment in the CLT20 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but I thought he called me," narrated Mohit Sharma in an interview with CricTracker.

"I started my run-up, but Mahi bhai said he didn't call me to bowl, and he tried calling Ishwar. The umpire said I have to continue bowling as I had started my run-up. He lost his cool at me and abused me," Mohit revealed.

Mohit shared that Dhoni continued to be angry at him even after he took a wicket in that very over.

"I took Yusuf Pathan's wicket on the first ball. During the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses (laughs)," Mohit recollected.

The 36-year-old revealed how it felt as a young pacer to see Dhoni lose his cool.

"I had a lot of moments. Mahi bhai has a cool and calm aura. You don't expect him to lose his cool. Being a young guy, you get excited when he loses his cool at you," Mohit said.

However, it is important to remember that Mohit came through as a bowler under Dhoni's leadership at CSK. Between 2013 and 15, Mohit was a consistent performer for the men in yellow, picking up 57 wickets in 47 matches.

Mohit even finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2014, winning the Purple Cap. He also represented India in the 2015 World Cup, under Dhoni's captaincy.