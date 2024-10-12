Amid continued speculation about legendary India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) future, he has chosen to take the spotlight in a different manner. MS Dhoni has let go of his flamboyant wavy hairstyle, and gotten himself a new look. The 43-year-old has gone for a more sleek cut this time around. While he has stuck to the brown hair base, his new hairstyle has blonde streaks on top with a sharp fade towards the bottom. The picture of his new cut has gone viral on social media.

Popular hair stylist Aalim Hakim, who gave Dhoni his previous cut, has once again worked with him to help him don his new look.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The One And Only Our Thala," captioned Aalim Hakim on Instagram, as he showed off Dhoni's new hairstyle.

Dhoni dons this new haircut three months after Hakim's previous post. Any glimpse of MS Dhoni goes viral amongst his legion of fans, with the Indian captain keeping his personal life private.

The post received over 150,000 likes in just over three hours of being posted.

MS Dhoni's IPL future

Dhoni is widely expected to be retained as an 'uncapped' player following the IPL Governing Council's decision to bring back the rule that allows Indian players who haven't played internationally for more than five years to be retained by their franchise as 'uncapped'.

The rule comes as a huge boost for Dhoni's franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been given an effective method to retain their legendary skipper.

Dhoni's retirement from IPL and cricket altogether has been a talking point for a few seasons now, but he remains a crucial cog in the CSK playing XI. However, the IPL is the only form of senior cricket that Dhoni plays each year nowadays.