MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Trying His Hand At Kabaddi

MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field. But this time around, he showed how cool he can be on the kabaddi mat as well. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni, who is enjoying a break from cricket after being left out from the Indian team for the upcoming tour of Australia, enthralled the fans with his mere presence on the kabaddi mat. He did so during a shoot for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Mumbai, and his pictures are doing rounds on social media.

A Facebook page posted the picture of MS Dhoni, and said, "MS Dhoni on set in Mumbai! #shootday #mahi #dhoni #msd."

Dhoni was earlier rested for the three-match T20I series against the Windies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old Dhoni was also been excluded for the T20I series against Australia, signalling a possible end to his run in the shortest format.

The committee said that Dhoni, the 2007 World T20-winning skipper, has been "rested" and India are now looking to fill in the second wicketkeeper's slot.

But when asked if Dhoni's career in T20s is over, MSK Prasad said, "Not yet".

"We want to try out other keepers for the second keeper's slot," said Prasad.

The two keepers in the two T20 squads announced Friday are Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.