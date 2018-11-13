 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Trying His Hand At Kabaddi

Updated: 13 November 2018 20:58 IST

Pictures of former Indian captain MS Dhoni are doing the rounds on social media.

MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Trying His Hand At Kabaddi
MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field. © Facebook

MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field. But this time around, he showed how cool he can be on the kabaddi mat as well. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni, who is enjoying a break from cricket after being left out from the Indian team for the upcoming tour of Australia, enthralled the fans with his mere presence on the kabaddi mat. He did so during a shoot for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Mumbai, and his pictures are doing rounds on social media.

A Facebook page posted the picture of MS Dhoni, and said, "MS Dhoni on set in Mumbai! #shootday #mahi #dhoni #msd."

Dhoni was earlier rested for the three-match T20I series against the Windies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old Dhoni was also been excluded for the T20I series against Australia, signalling a possible end to his run in the shortest format.

The committee said that Dhoni, the 2007 World T20-winning skipper, has been "rested" and India are now looking to fill in the second wicketkeeper's slot.

But when asked if Dhoni's career in T20s is over, MSK Prasad said, "Not yet".

"We want to try out other keepers for the second keeper's slot," said Prasad.

The two keepers in the two T20 squads announced Friday are Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pictures of former Indian captain MS Dhoni are doing the rounds
  • Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field
  • MS Dhoni is enjoying a break from cricket
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Online Matrimonial Platform
MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Online Matrimonial Platform
Rohit Sharma Rues MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma Rues MS Dhoni's Absence From T20I Team After Series Whitewash Over Windies
On Virat Kohli
On Virat Kohli's Birthday, MS Dhoni Has A Special Request For Him
India vs West Indies: India Play First T20I At Home Without MS Dhoni
India vs West Indies: India Play First T20I At Home Without MS Dhoni
Carlos Brathwaite Feels Windies Have Better Chance Of Winning In Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni
Carlos Brathwaite Feels Windies Have Better Chance Of Winning In Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's Absence
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.