At the peak of his powers, Ishant Sharma could win matches on his own. Over the years, Ishant has done wonders in the teams he has played. But, as the professional career of a cricketer goes, Ishant has also had his fair share of ups and downs. Sharing the story of one such incident, Ishant recalled how he handled the 'lowest moment of his career' in 2013. It was the likes of MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan who helped the lanky pacer recover from that 'absolute low'.

"My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have a moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her every day and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me," he said on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show.

Ishant revealed how Dhoni and Dhawan came to his room and gave him words of encouragement. But, the pacer also conceded the match gave everyone the perception that he isn't a good white-ball bowler.

"The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler," he added.

Ishant last played for India in 2016 and has since been not considered for selection in any of the three formats.

