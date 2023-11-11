Melbourne Renegades Women will face Melbourne Stars Women in Match 37 of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 12 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. The match will start at 08:10 AM IST. Both teams are struggling in the competition and are placed at the bottom of the table. The Melbourne Stars Women currently occupy the seventh position in the Women's Big Bash League 2023, with four points from nine matches. Out of these, they have managed to win two matches but have faced defeats in seven games.

Simultaneously, the Melbourne Renegades women's team holds the eighth position with two points from nine matches. They have managed a single win and suffered eight losses.

MRW vs MSW pitch report

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is a balanced surface. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 161.

Padding up first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of its contests.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

MRW vs MSW weather report

The temperature at the Junction Oval is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius with 48 per cent humidity.

MRW vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Harmanpreet Kaur: Melbourne Renegades Women batter Harmanpreet Kaur has amassed 260 runs in nine matches of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 at an average of 37.14 and a strike rate of 110.17. She has smashed one half-century and achieved the highest score of 52 not out.

Alice Capsey: Melbourne Stars Women's Alice Capsey has hit 191 runs in nine matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this edition. She has a strike rate of 116.46 and averages 21.22. She also has one half-century to her name in the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Hayley Matthews: The Melbourne Renegades Women bowler has scalped 10 wickets in nine matches. Hayley Matthews' best spell for this edition is 3/17 and she averages 24.60.

Sophie Day: The bowler from Melbourne Stars Women has taken 18 wickets in nine matches so far at an average of 13.05. Sophie Day's 5/25 is her top bowling show of the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

MRW vs MSW squads

Melbourne Renegades Women: Courtney Webb, Ellie Falconer, Jess Duffin, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Hayward, Emma De Broughe, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (c), Sara Kennedy, Erica Kershaw (wk), Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck

Melbourne Stars Women: Maia Bouchier, Meg Lanning (c), Olivia Henry, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jasmine Nevins, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Reid (wk), Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day and Tess Flintoff

MRW vs MSW Dream XI team

Wicket-Keeper: Sophie Reid

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Tammy Beaumont

All-Rounders: Alice Capsey, Ella Hayward, Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Hayley Matthews, Sarah Coyte, Annabel Sutherland

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Alice Capsey

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women head-to-head record in T20s

Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women have faced each other on 15 occasions in T20s. While Melbourne Renegades Women have won eight matches, Melbourne Stars have emerged victorious in six encounters. Meanwhile, two matches ended in a tie.

The last five T20 contests have seen Melbourne Renegades Women win on two occasions and Melbourne Stars Women two times. The highest score in these five matches is 165 by Melbourne Renegades Women whereas the lowest has been 91 by Melbourne Renegades Women.

The team batting first has won one time and lost four times in five matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has come out on top on seven occasions and lost two times in nine matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Women's Big Bash League 2023 prediction

Both teams have won two matches each in the last five encounters against each other. However, considering the recent form, Melbourne Stars Women will go as the favourites to win the derby.