Mohammed Shami's Father, Tousif Ali, Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali died after suffering a heart attack, forcing the cricketer to leave his rehab with the T20I team and rush to Amroha.

Shami, who is undergoing rehab after recuperating from knee injury, was with the team during the first T20I against England.

Shami left for Amroha late night on Thursday. The pacer's father had been hospitalised since January 5 when he had first suffered a heart attack.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said the rest of the Indian team left for Lucknow on Friday from where they boarded the flight for Nagpur, the venue of the second T20I on January 29.

(With inputs from PTI)