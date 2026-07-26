Former India cricketer R Ashwin has urged the BCCI selectors to recall veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the national team setup, highlighting a lack of experience in the bowling attack. Ashwin praised Bhuvneshwar's exploits during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back IPL-winning campaigns. The 36-year-old has rolled back the years in the IPL, bagging 45 wickets over the past two seasons to help RCB end their trophy drought and defend their title. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar for the 2027 World Cup, explaining why the player is better suited than someone like Mohammed Shami.

"Why not? The way our fast bowling stocks are right now, there is some struggle there. I think it is worth considering Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Why can you not consider him? There is only one difference between Shami and Bhuvneshwar. Bhuvi has been able to put himself on the park for two seasons together for RCB and has been able to keep himself fit. Both teams RCB won the title, and he was also among the top three reasons for that. He looks fit enough. I am not saying to take him straightaway, but at least give him a chance and then decide. He can swing the ball, give you overs at the death and bat a bit as well. He has a lot of batting ability," said Ashwin.

Pointing out that India's pace attack lacks experience, Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar's seasoned reliability over the exuberance of the younger crop.

"Just because of the pure inexperience of the bowling attack, you can keep him in consideration. Gurnoor, Prasidh, and Prince - is that the bowling you want to play in a World Cup? I am not too sure. You can have one or two from these. Apart from that, you have Harshit and Bumrah. So with Bhuvneshwar, experience and youth will work well," he added.

Ashwin explained that the least the selectors can do is keep Bhuvneshwar in the loop for the ODI World Cup, as he is not entirely convinced by the current crop of young pacers.

"It is not the time to develop players now with 12 months to go. You gave Harshit an opportunity, and it is important to know his status now as he bats at eight. Gurnoor and Prasidh got opportunities. But you cannot remove them and bring more bowlers now. It is important to identify who your four or five pacers are, out of which you will take three for the World Cup. That is why you must have someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar in discussions as well," he explained.

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