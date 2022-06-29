After clinching victory in the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Team India is now all set for the multi-format Tour of England. As only a few international matches are left before the T20 World Cup 2022, the selectors will be keeping an eye on every player's performance. But, according to sources, pacer Mohammed Shami is not on the selectors' radar. "Selectors are not seeing Shami for T20 World Cup as he is not fit for the format. Selectors want to invest in young bowlers and give them maximum chances before the World Cup in Australia. They might pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the senior bowlers but probably Shami could miss the Australia flight this time for the T20 World Cup," a source told ANI.

Shami will be featuring in the fifth Test against England on July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Notably, the 31-year-old pacer last represented India in the shortest format against Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup and since then has failed to make it to the squad.