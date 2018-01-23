 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf Wants MS Dhoni To Help Struggling Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Updated: 23 January 2018 23:02 IST

Struggling Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been asked by former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Yousuf to consult Dhoni to get over his fitness and form.

Mohammad Yousuf Wants MS Dhoni To Help Struggling Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Struggling Sarfraz has been asked by Yousuf to consult Dhoni to get over his fitness and form. © AFP

Even at the age of 36, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove work behind the stumps. Be it under-arm flicks without looking at the stumps or whipping off the bails in a flash or planning for a wicket, Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best wicketkeeper in the business. Known for his calm and composed demeanour and on field game plans, the former India captain is seen as an idol for many cricketers around the world. Struggling Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been asked by former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Yousuf to consult Dhoni to get over his fitness and form.

"I think Sarfraz needs to work on his fitness and skills a lot more. Unless he is in top form he can't expect the team to respond," Yousuf said.

"Dhoni led India admirably in all three formats for a long time and performed not only as captain but also as a batsman and wicketkeeper. Sarfraz can learn a lot from him," he added.

Sarfraz, who was made captain in all three formats last year after leading Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in England, has come under pressure and criticism following Pakistan's debacle in the ODI series in New Zealand.

Pakistan were whitewashed by New Zealand in the five-match ODI series besides also losing the first of three T20 Internationals.

To make matters worse for Sarfraz, he scored just one big score of fifty in the six matches while his keeping has also come under scrutiny.

"Nothing wrong in giving Dhoni a call and chatting to him. He can give a lot of helpful tips to Sarfraz on how to handle things because it is never easy when you are the keeper and also the captain ," Yousuf said.

He further emphasised that Sarfraz had to realize that he needs to improve his fitness a lot more.

"I see him on the heavy side and he has to now focus on his batting and keeping a lot more. Dhoni can guide him on how he achieved so much success and how he had handled pressure of all responsibilities so well for so long," he added.

Dhoni led India to the World Cup, Champions Trophy, World T20 and Asia Cup titles in his captaincy tenure and also saw India become the number one Test side.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Mohammad Yousuf Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yousuf has asked Sarfraz to consult Dhoni
  • I think Sarfraz needs to work on his fitness: Yousuf
  • Dhoni led India admirably in all three formats for a long time: Yousuf
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey's Message A Warning For South Africa Before Final T20I
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.