Former India captain Kris Srikkanth was not happy with the team management completely ignoring veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami across formats. Srikkanth was recently asked about potential fast bowling options for the ODI World Cup2 2027 and he was quick to express his feelings over Shami not being in the running for a place in the squad. Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 24 wickets. However, he has not played a single game for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 and despite showing promise in domestic cricket, he was not picked for any series.

"Prince Yadav is also a good bowler, along with Gurnoor Brar and Mohsin Khan. These three should not be written off. They could make the World Cup squad as 15 months is still a long way off. But Shami was an outstanding bowler. I am surprised the management has turned him into a nobody," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

Srikkanth also said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial for the team's chances in the World Cup.

"Workload management of Bumrah is going to be very important heading into the World Cup. He is India's uncut diamond. Bumrah being there is India's only chance of winning the World Cup. Without him, India has no chance, looking at the rest of the bowlers. Apart from him, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj can contribute a lot on South African wickets."

The former India batter went on to say that Arshdeep Singh should not be considered for ODIs. He cited the example of the T20I series against England and said that he struggles to bowl in the later half of the innings.

"Arshdeep Singh is not fit for the 50-over format. The ball doesn't swing after two overs and he's proficient only when there is movement. Even in T20 cricket in England, he bowls an impressive first over. But after 1.1 overs, the batters absolutely tear him apart to all corners of the ground. So he shouldn't be considered for ODIs," said Srikkanth.

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