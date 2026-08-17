The sixth edition of The Hundred came to a blockbuster conclusion on Sunday, with Manchester Super Giants clinching the men's title and Trent Rockets emerging victorious in the women's competition. MSG edged past Trent Rockets in the men's final at Lord's to lift their maiden championship. It was a thrilling contest, with the Rockets posting 158/8 after being asked to bat first. Manchester got off to a blistering start in the chase, thanks to opener Tim Seifert's fluent 72 off 38 balls. Later, with Manchester needing three runs from the final three deliveries, Liam Dawson smashed a six to take his side across the finish line and seal a five-wicket victory.

It was a special moment for MSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who finally witnessed one of his cricket franchises win a major tournament. Goenka, who also co-owns IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, is often known for his animated reactions during matches. However, his heartfelt congratulatory message after the team's triumph in The Hundred won praise from fans.

"Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100. What a night it has been at Lord's, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at the times we needed them. Jos has led from the front all season, and the way the whole squad came together through the knockouts is what turned this season around. Congratulations to Jos and to every player who made this happen. And a special thank you to our supporters, you willed this team on all the way. This one is for you," wrote Goenka on X (formerly Twitter).

Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100



What a night it has been at Lord's, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at… pic.twitter.com/fNOO18Wpfe — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) August 16, 2026

Team Manchester was earlier known as Manchester Originals. This year Goenka stepped in as the new owner and renamed it to Manchester Super Giants. The win brought another accolade to skipper Jos Buttler, who was quite emotional after the team's victory.

"Mixture of emotions, I think. Absolute excitement and euphoria of winning it. A little bit of relief after the last few balls there. But a fantastic effort from everyone. I think Tim mentioned to win five games in a row to be in this position to lift the trophy. I think we deserve it," said Buttler after the match.

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