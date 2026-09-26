An emotional video of former India batter Vinod Kambli has gone viral on social media. The former international cricketer, who has been struggling with health issues for the past few years, shared the clip from an old age home. While Kambli praised the facilities at the old age home, he fumbled while speaking, leaving fans concerned. "I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here," said Kambli in the video.

Watch it here:

Vinod Kambli Viral Video | ... pic.twitter.com/pvYIFscaN5 — NDTV Marathi (@NDTVMarathi) September 26, 2026

Kambli was touted to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history, but his career did not go as expected. He played 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India, scoring 2,477 and 1,084 runs respectively.

Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar were two of Indian cricket's greatest talents, rising through the ranks during the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, only one of them, Tendulkar, went on to have a legendary career spanning 24 years. On the other hand, Kambli, who was regarded by many as a greater talent than Sachin, failed to fulfil his potential, playing for India for just nine years.

Born on April 24, 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he did not register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' made 200 Test appearances, the most by any player in the format.

Tendulkar amassed 15,921 Test runs, including 51 centuries. Revered as India's "God of Cricket", he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

(With ANI inputs)

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