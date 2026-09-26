Indian stalwart Virat Kohli has set his sights firmly on the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, admitting that the showpiece event in South Africa will be his final ODI World Cup for India and saying he is ready to do “whatever it takes” to win the title. India's stalwarts Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who now play just one format at the highest level, are keen to make the most of the road to the 2027 World Cup, with the new home season set to begin against the West Indies on Sunday. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the first ODI, Kohli highlighted the unique intensity of a 50-over World Cup and revealed the motivation driving him towards the marquee tournament.

“The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you,” Kohli said.

“For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready.”

Kohli has been one of the most productive batsmen in World Cup history. He has played 37 ODIs in the World Cup, scoring 1,795 runs at an average of 59.83, including five hundreds and 12 fifties, with a top score of 117.

In his overall ODI career, he scored 14,941 runs in 302 innings at an average of 58.59 with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. His highest score is 183 and strike rate of 93.95.

Kohli also has a phenomenal record in T20 World Cups having scored 1,292 runs in 35 matches at an average of 58.73. He has 15 half-centuries, the most in the tournament's history, and has been named Player of the Tournament twice, in 2014 and 2016.

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