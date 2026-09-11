Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq reported to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), where they were reportedly questioned over the alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing tour of England. Rizwan and Imam were among the seven players sent home by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mid-series following the team's poor performance in England. According to a report in Geo News, Rizwan and Imam were investigated at the NCCIA headquarters in Lahore's Johor Town for around two hours.

While the two were questioned about their contracts and meetings during their time in England, the players reportedly sought additional time to provide further responses.

The report added that, since the investigation is currently underway, the PCB would refrain from commenting on the matter. The PCB also labelled the allegations concerning the players and officials as 'unverified and baseless'.

Reports had earlier claimed that a third cricketer was also summoned by the NCCIA.

This comes after reports circulated that the PCB took the players' mobile phones into its custody before handing them over to the relevant authorities. However, their decision has raised concerns about possible match-fixing and corruption within Pakistan cricket circles.

Imam and Rizwan were also investigated by the NCCIA based on data retrieved from their mobile phones.

Earlier this week, the PCB confirmed that an internal disciplinary inquiry had been launched following reports about issues related to "discipline and conduct" after media allegations that the investigations involving Imam and Rizwan had widened.

In the aftermath of the Lord's Test, the PCB released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. The PCB also roped in Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching setup, as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

In their place, Pakistan brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

(With ANI Inputs)

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