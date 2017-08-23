 
Mohammad Kaif Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict On Triple Talaq, Gets Trolled

Updated: 23 August 2017 08:32 IST

His support for the landmark judgement drew him criticism from many quarters.

Mohammad Kaif's opinion evoked mixed emotions on social media. © AFP

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was quite a hit with his acrobatic fielding during his playing days. After his cricket career ended and after he had dabbled with politics, Kaif became quite active on a different platform - social media. After the Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, banned the practice of instant 'triple talaq', Kaif took to Twitter to share his views. "Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed," his tweet read.

Kaif's opinion evoked mixed emotions on social media and the former cricketer was trolled on Twitter.

The Supreme Court, by a majority verdict, set aside the practice of triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated Shariat, the Islamic law.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Mohammad Kaif Cricket
Highlights
  • Kaif tweeted his support for the Supreme Court ruling
  • Kaif was trolled on Twitter
  • Kaif has often been the target of social media trolls
