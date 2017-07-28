Mohammad Kaif Posts Picture On Facebook Of Playing Chess With Son, Gets Trolled

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been at the receiving end of criticism on social media a few times and he got trolled again when he uploaded a picture on Facebook of him and his son playing chess. Kaif captioned the picture as "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi #fatherson #kabirtales #instaplay". As soon as he uploaded the picture, there was a barrage of comments, with trolls, telling him that playing chess was against Islam.

But the cricketer-turned-politician also received support from some quarters.

This is not the first time when the former right-handed batsman has been attacked. Prior to this, Kaif faced social media wrath when he uploaded pictures on Twitter of him doing 'Surya Namaskar'. According to the people, he posted a 'controversial statement' by uploading the photo. Some said that wearing t-shirt and pants is also 'un-Islamic'.

Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde pic.twitter.com/snJW0SgIXM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

One of them said, "Surya Namaskar is 100% prohibited in Islam we can't down our before anyone except Allah its requirement of iman bro."

There have been several instances off late of cricketers being targetted for uploading 'un-Islamic' photos on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Recently, Irfan Pathan was trolled for uploading a photo with wife Safa Baig, who was wearing nail-polish. However, the Baroda all-rounder responded with simple statements. "Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna," Irfan tweeted in response. He followed that up with another message to the trolls. "I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright."

Mohammed Shami was also taken to task for uploading pictures of his daughter's birthday celebration where his wife Hasin Jan was not wearing a hijab.

Some also claimed that Islam does not allow birthday celebrations.