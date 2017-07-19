After Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash On Social Media For Uploading Birthday Pictures

Prior to this, Mohammed Shami was also trolled for uploading pictures of him digging his father's grave.

Prior to this, Mohammed Shami was also trolled for uploading pictures of him digging his father's grave. © AFP

India seamer Mohammed Shami is facing criticism on social media for posting pictures of his daughter Aairah's second birthday celebrations. According to PTI, the cricketer was trolled as people thought that his wife Hasin Jahan committed a 'sin' by not wearing a hijab during the celebrations. People also claimed that Islam does not allow birthday celebrations. Prior to this, Shami was trolled for uploading pictures of him digging his father's grave and also for uploading Christmas celebration pictures of his family in western outfits. Though many people criticised the Indian bowler, his fans came out in strong defence of the cricketer.

"Sad to see your wife without hijab. my dear shami sir do not look at the smallness of the sin, rather look at the one whom you are disobeying," Sharun Km from Kunnamkulam posted with a hashtag #GoToHell.

Syed Akhtar from Beijing wrote: "Do you want to please right wings by not wearing hijab nd celebrating birthday."

Mohammad Tahir Faisal from Patna tweeted: "Drown in shame... Are you Muslim, I don't think so you're Muslim...Islam can't allow you to celebrate Birthday in that fashion."

However, the fast bowler's fans came out in strong support of him.

"Sad to see insects like you crawl out out of the gutter," Prajay Basu from Mumbai posted.

Bhagya Teja of Bengaluru asked: "When will you're petty mindset change?"

The trolling comes a day after former India medium-pacer Irfan Pathan faced a lot of flak for posting a picture on Instagram and Facebook with wife Safa Baig. He was trolled for supposedly having defied the rules and traditions of Islam.

The picture was considered 'un-Islamic' as Irfan's wife was wearing nail polish.

Shami's trolling comes a day after Jadavpur police in Kolkata arrested three youths for allegedly attacking Shami late on July 22 when he was returning home to Katju Nagar, behind South City Mall.

Police have beefed up security in the area.

"Police patrol and officer of anti-rowdy section have been asked to patrol the area and the road in front of his apartment to prevent any untoward incident," an officer at the Jadavpur Police Station told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)