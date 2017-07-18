 
Irfan Pathan Posts Picture With Wife On Social Media, Get Brutally Trolled

Updated: 18 July 2017 15:27 IST

Irfan's picture with wife Safa Baig on Facebook and Instagram termed as 'un-Islamic' by many.

Irfan married Safa, model from Jeddah, in a low-key affair in February last year. © Facebook

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was brutally trolled on social networking sites for supposedly having defied the rules and traditions of Islam after he posted a photo with wife Safa Baig. The Baroda all-rounder shared the photo on Instagram and Facebook with the caption, "This girl is trouble #love #wifey". Pathan, who is one of the most popular Indian cricketers, was criticized for his wife's dress sense and nail polish.

Md Jahangir: Alam Mere bara bhai (Irfan pathan) aap bhut hi samjhdar aur aklmand bhi hin aap ko apna wife ka photo social media me nhi dalna chahiye tha aap se ye ummide kisi ko nhi the aur nakun me nail polish islam me haram hi

Abdullah Qureshy: Mashaa allah, esi baat nahi h ki islaam aap par laagu hota h, but aapaki chhavi ek sachche musalman ki h so pleaase bhabhi ko parde me rakho

Sayyed Arif: Janab ab kaam nahi mil raha hai to biwi ke darshan karwa rahe ho janab abba ki izzat ka khyal karo

Waheeda Pathan: MashAllah irfan. . handsome lovely...nail polish shauhar k liye tayar ho sakti hai biwi ..bs ap girls ki ya wife ki pics na upload kare . Apki family ki misal to ghar me hoti hai

Shaik Zahed Zahed: Matlab hi kiya huva hijab ka...jab aap ek ungli haata k sab dekhrey....am i right irfan.bhai

Jagga Jasos: WTF. Tell her cover her arms. Being a muslim and being a Pathan its your duty to do so

Kaashif Raza Khan: Hiding face is not Farz...But hiding arms is farz Irfan bhai... She'is hiding her face its good, may Allah bless her... But tell her to hide her arms too

Irfan married Safa, model from Jeddah, in a low-key affair in February last year and hosted the wedding ceremony in Mecca. Irfan has found it hard to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team since his last outing on October 2, 2012 in a T20I. Irfan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India.

