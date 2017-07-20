Irfan Pathan, Trolled After Posting Photo With Wife Safa Baig, Says This

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who was trolled after he posted a photo with wife Safa Baig, has replied to his detractors in a rather interesting manner. The Baroda all-rounder was criticized for his wife's dress sense and nail polish, with some accusing him for supposedly defying the traditions of Islam. This wasn't the first time Irfan faced backlash for sharing a photo with his better half. Irfan's reply this time was simple but significant "Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna," Irfan had tweeted a fews days back. He followed that up with another message to the trolls on Wednesday. "I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright," he tweeted.

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2017

I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright. #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/oEHsXqkEI4 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 19, 2017

Irfan married Safa, a model from Jeddah, in a low-key ceremony in February last year. Irfan has found it hard to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team since his last outing on October 2, 2012 in a T20I. Irfan has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India.