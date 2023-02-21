Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has time and again made headlines for his action in the Pakistan Super League. The left-arm seamer earned plenty of flak for his on-field antics while bowling to Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam. The incident even saw ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi reaching out to Amir and speaking to him about his actions. However, Afridi's words seem to have had no impact on Amir, who left fans disgusted with another poor action on the field in a PSL match.

Amir had earlier thrown a ball at Babar in anger, prompting extreme reactions from fans on social media. And now, Amir has upset fans again with his controversial gesture.

Reacting to Amir's antics, Shahid Afridi had said: "Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message to call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, 'what do you want?' You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?"

"Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control," Afridi had further said.

Even Shaheen Afridi, the current Pakistan team pacer, had admitted being surprised by some of the words Amir had used for Babar after their on-field altercation.

While a number of cricketing personalities have been left fuming by Amir's antics, it doesn't look like the southpaw is giving much heed to what is being said about him.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test