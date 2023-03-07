Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir has been in the headlines since the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Be it the duels on the field, especially against Babar Azam, or gestures towards others, Amir has generated plenty of buzz. Once again, the left-arm pacer became the center of attention for his angry outburst on the field that saw him lash out at a teammate. The incident took place during a match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, as fans once again got to witness Amir's angry avatar.

It was Karachi's Tayyab Tahir who had to face Amir's wrath during a live match and the video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Amir lost his cool when Tahir didn't put in the effort to grab a catch. The bowler felt that the fielder could've tried harder. Here's the full video:

The Karachi Kings haven't had the best of campaigns, and are placed 5th in the points table out of 6 teams. With the results not going the team's way on the field, frustration is understandably creeping in.

As for the match, the Karachi Kings were put to bat first by Quetta Gladiators who had won the toss. The Kings managed to reach a respectable score of 164 runs, with Adam Rossington emerging as the top-scoring batter, courtesy of his brilliant knock of 69 runs off 45 balls.

The target, however, never looked safe when the Gladiators came out to bat. The match did go down the wire but the Gladiators completed a successful run-chase, with just one delivery remaining in the match.

Martin Guptill was the star batter in the run-chase, scoring a 56-ball 86 runs, including nine fours and four sixes.

