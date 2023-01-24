Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, who recently showed a green flag to Mohammed Amir and allowed him to train at the National High-Performance Centre, has once again backed the former pacer. The PCB chief stated Amir can make a comeback into the national team, as he has completed his penalty time. The 30-year-old pacer had called time on his international career in 2020 in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he received from the then management. However, with Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chief, shown the exit door by the new government, Amir has received a lot of support from Sethi.

In a recent interaction with the media, Sethi said, "Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty."

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq also came in support of Amir and stated, "Mohammad Amir is a good player, no doubt. If his fitness is good and if he wants to play and does well at domestic circuit, then he should be considered for national selection for sure."

Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010. Amir had told the media that he has not yet decided when to come out of retirement but sources close to him said the pacer only wants to play in white-ball formats for Pakistan and will not take back his decision to retire from Test cricket.

The left-arm pacer made his international debut in 2009 against England. After which, he went on to play 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan. Currently, he is playing for the Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

