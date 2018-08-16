 
Mithali Raj Hits Twitter Troll For A Six With Perfect Response

Updated: 16 August 2018 15:39 IST

Mithali Raj responded coolly to a Twitter troll who said that her Independence Day wish was a day late.

Mithali Raj shut down a Twitter troll with a no-nonsense reply that quicly went viral. © Twitter

Mithali Raj is not one to mince her words and has been known to speak her mind whether on social media platforms or live events. So it came as no surprise when a troll tried to heckle the former India women's cricket team captain on Twitter for her Independence Day post and was quickly put in his place. Mithali Raj, who is captaining India Blue in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2018, posted an Independence Day message on her Twitter account on Thursday. A Twitter troll tried to take a dig at the cricketing star for being a day late on her post but he was quickly shot down with Mithali's prompt response.

But he was quickly cut down to size with Mithali stating her reason for the late post.

Mithali's response soon went viral with fans coming in their numbers to have their say.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj's team -- India Blue -- haven't fared too well in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenger tournament. India Women Blue have lost both their matches so far and will be hoping to make a comeback in their next match against India Women Red on Friday.

Mithali scored a run-a-ball 51 in the first match for India Blue but found no support from her teammates as the team was restricted to 100 for eight. India Red went on to register a comfortable seven-wicket win via the Jayadevan (VJD) Method.

The second match again saw a lacklustre batting performance from India Blue with Mithali (6) also failing to make a mark. Vellaswamy Vanitha scored 35 in a dismal batting show as India Women Blue managed 82 for five in 17 overs.

In reply, India Women Green overhauled the target in 15.5 overs with Priya Punia (46) starring with the bat.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Highlights
  • Mithali Raj shuts down Twitter troll
  • Twitter user tried to take a dig at Mithali for her Independence Day
  • Mithali's response was an instant hit on Twitter
Mithali Raj Hits Twitter Troll For A Six With Perfect Response
