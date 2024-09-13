Mitchell Marsh-led Australia handed a 3-0 whitewash to Scotland in a recently-concluded T20I series. A video from the series is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, captain Marsh could be seen receiving a bizarre trophy at the end of the series. This is because the trophy presented to the Australia skipper was like a small cup; it was way smaller in size when compared to the usual ones. After looking at the trophy, Marsh and his teammates could not hold their laughter. Watch it here -

The cup awarded to Australian cricket team on winning the trophy looked similar to "Quaich", a traditional Scottish drinking cup that symbolizes friendship, hospitality, and peace.

The Austrlia vs Scotland T20I series concluded on September 7 this year.

"Had a great week, had a lot of opportunities with this young team. Guys stepping up at different moments and playing good all round cricket was good to see," said Marsh at the end of the series.

All the three matches of the series were played at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

"It has been fantastic to play at a venue like this, different challenge and this is a good opportunity to thank Scotland and Scottish cricket. We feel that cricket is very popular out here. Would be nice to have all the Scottish people on board with us when we take on England.

Australia won the first game of the series by 7 wickets before bagging the second match by a 70-run margin. The visitors won the third and final T20I by 6 wickets.

Australia delivered an astonishing batting performance against Scotland in the first T20I by scoring 113 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the powerplay.

This incredible performance set a new benchmark for the highest powerplay total in T20Is.