Team India lifted the coveted 2007 T20 World Cup trophy after defeating Pakistan in the summit clash. The match had a dramatic end as Pakistan needed 6 runs to win off 4 balls with only one wicket in hand. Misbah-Ul-Haq, who had smashed a six on the previous ball of Joginder Sharma, went for a scoop shot over the short fine-leg. But to everyone's surprise, the ball went straight into the hands of Sreesanth and India won the inaugural T20 World Cup final by five runs. Recently, former Pakistan pacer pacer Mohammed Asif shared an interesting story about the final moments of the match, where he was standing at the non-striker's end, opposite to Misbah.

“My main memory is of the final match when Misbah played that shot. I was there at the non-striker's end. We had hit a four off the second last ball of the 19th over and Misbah had hit a six off the first ball of the 20th over. Then I went to him (Misbah) and said Chachu. He's elder to me so I call him chachu. Don't take singles and doubles. Go and hit a six as you did on the first ball," Asif told YouTuber Reyan Sayed.

"The bowler (Joginder Sharma) had lost his rhythm and had no pace. But Misbah played a wrong shot in the wrong direction and we lost the world cup. That will remain the saddest moment for me," he added.

Asif was banned from international cricket in 2011 after he was found guilty of being involved in a spot-fixing scandal. Asif got banned from international cricket for 7 years which ended his international career for Pakistan. Prior to this incident, Asif had played 23 Test matches for his country and scalped 106 with an economy rate of 3.0.

In limited-overs cricket, Mohammad Asif featured in 38 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 International (T20I) games. Asif scalped 46 batsmen in ODIs and claimed 13 wickets in T20Is. He also featured in the inaugural edition of the IPL and went on to play eight games for the Deccan Chargers back in 2008.

