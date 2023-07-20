Pakistan opened their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle campaign with a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle on Thursday. With the win, the Babar Azam-led side ended a 365-day drought for a win in the longest format of the game. Saud Shakeel stood out for Pakistan with his maiden Test double century as Pakistan overcame a top-order collapse in the first innings to take a sizeable lead, and eventually come out on top against the hosts.

With Pakistan winning a Test for the first time in a year, fans took to Twitter to express their emotions.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

July 20th, 2022 - 146th Test win for Pakistan



July 20th, 2023 - 147th Test win for Pakistan



Pakistan have won a Test match after a gap of exactly 365 days.

The last Test they won was also against Sri Lanka, at Galle and on July 20.

Pakistan have won a Test match after a gap of exactly 365 days.



The last Test they won was also against Sri Lanka, at Galle and on July 20. Crazy! #SLvPAK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 20, 2023

The wait is over, Pakistan won a Test match after a gap of 365 days



Congratulations #Pakistan

The wait is over, Pakistan won a Test match after a gap of 365 days.

#PAKvsSL #SLvsPAK #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/esbPAp5lq4 — Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) July 20, 2023

The wait is over, Pakistan has won a Test match after a gap of 1 year (365 days). Last time they won a test match was on 20th July in 2022 against Sri Lanka and today they have won against the same opposition on the same day.

Notably, on this day last year, Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka, also in Galle by the same margin.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on Thursday his team's latest Test hero Shakeel had stepped up his game and showcased new shots in his match-winning unbeaten 208.

The visitors won the first Test in Galle by four wickets after opener Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 50 to anchor a tricky chase of 131 on the final day to lead the two-match series 1-0.

"Saud has improved a lot. He has been working hard after the New Zealand series," Azam said of the man of the match.

"He attended two camps in Lahore and Karachi. I spoke with him and he told me he had developed a few shots which he applied in this innings.

"As captain, I am very satisfied with his performance. When he came to bat we had lost four wickets and Saud and Salman built the partnership."

(With AFP Inputs)