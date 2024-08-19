Former Indian cricket team batting coach Vikram Rathour praised Rohit Sharma as a shrewd captain and lauded him for his tactical acumen. During a recent interaction, Rathour addressed the popular story that Rohit is extremely forgetful and said that although he does have a tendency of misplacing his possessions, he never makes a mistake when it comes to gameplan. Earlier, Virat Kohli said that Rohit keeps forgetting his iPad and password during foreign tours and it has become a popular joke among fans and experts. Rathour agreed with what Kohli said but added his own verdict on Rohit.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” Rathour said on the podcast “Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli”.

“His first quality is that as a batsman, he is a phenomenal player. I think he is someone who understands his game really well. He always have a clear game plan.”

"He is a player's captain. He is invested with the players heavily. I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies. He spends a lot of time on the team's strategy. He is part of the bowlers' meeting, batters' meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players," he added.

Rathour also spoke about Rohit's captaincy during the T20 World Cup 2024 final and said that there were some decisions taken by him which were unconventional but ended up clinching the victory.

“He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah's over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over. His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside It surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while," he concluded.