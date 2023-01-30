The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB, according to reports in media in the country, is likely to hire former coach Mickey Arthur to take over the reins of the men's national team. According to reports, the PCB is likely to finalise the contract in the next two weeks. Arthur will be guiding the Pakistan team online before joining personally before the ODI World Cup in India. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has reacted on the reports.

"The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension; every era has the personal likes and dislikes of the captain to sustain Pakistan cricket. It will be necessary to work at the grassroots to provide the best training to the budding players," Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi also reacted on the Peshawar blast that happenned on Monday. "Today and tomorrow have been heavy days for the nation; the incidents of Lisbela, Kohat, and Peshawar are sad, there must be a period of success in Pakistan, and difficult decisions will have to be made for the future," said Afridi.

Meanwhile, Najam Sethi, who was re-appointed to replace Raja as PCB chief, has now given a major update on the Asia Cup hosting venue. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier said that India would not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Amid the Asia Cup row, Sethi revealed the date of the ACC meeting, and also shed light on BCCI's stance.

"Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials. I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I am keeping it close to my chest and will decide at the meeting. But, I can assure you that it will be for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," Sethi said during a press conference.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

La Liga: Spanish Football Spreading Its Wings