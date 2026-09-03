The last few weeks have been particularly difficult for Pakistan cricket, with the men's Test team sinking to new lows. The ongoing three-match Test series against England has not only exposed the frailties within the squad but has also highlighted poor management and questionable decision-making by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Babar Azam and Co. suffered humiliating defeats in the first two Tests and are now on the verge of a series whitewash. The situation worsened when the PCB intervened midway through the series, reshuffling the squad and calling back several players and members of the coaching staff to Pakistan ahead of the final Test.

Amid the turmoil, the PCB announced that it is searching for a new fielding coach for the men's senior team following the end of Shane McDermott's tenure last week. Taking to LinkedIn, the board formally invited applications for the role, with the successful candidate set to oversee the national side across all formats.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking an experienced and skilled Fielding Coach to join the Pakistan Men's National Cricket Team. The Fielding Coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players," PCB's LinkedIn post read.

The move triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and former cricketers mocking the PCB's decision. Even England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler could not hide his amusement and shared his reaction to the development.

"I was trying to defend it. Pakistan have gone to a very traditional and modern tactic in recruitment of their new fielding coach and have placed an advert on LinkedIn," said Buttler on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast, along with Stuart Broad.

"All teams have to advertise jobs in this day and age, so maybe England do the same. I don't know," he added.

The PCB on Monday released seven players and several members of the coaching staff following the Test series debacle against England.

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