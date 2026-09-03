Litton Das will captain Bangladesh in the men's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2026, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announcing a 15-member squad for the competition, which begins on September 17, according to the ICC. The squad features the return of several key players from the team that faced Zimbabwe in July, including captain Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh secured a podium finish at the previous edition of the Asian Games, claiming the bronze medal behind silver medallists Sri Lanka and gold medallists India.

Alongside India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Bangladesh earned direct qualification for the 2026 tournament, with hosts Japan also securing an automatic spot. Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Oman completed the line-up after progressing through the qualifying tournament.

Bangladesh's most recent T20I assignment came during their tour of Zimbabwe, where they secured a 2-1 series victory in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side defeated Australia by nine wickets in Darwin last month.. The historic victory made Bangladesh only the third Asian team, after India and Pakistan, to win a Test in Australia.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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