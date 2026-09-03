The futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be up for discussion at the BCCI meeting on Thursday as India begin their road to the ODI World Cup 2027, according to a PTI report. The report added that unlike Rohit, Virat and Jadeja are not under considerable pressure as of now. PTI reported that it has been widely speculated that Rohit was informed by a member of the selection committee, and not chairman Ajit Agarkar, that the panel had decided to move on. The report further stated that while Rohit was angry, there was buzz that he had agreed to retire after the ODI series against England. However, a brilliant 138 in the final ODI at Lord's meant that the possibility of retirement was ruled out for now.

Meanwhile, ormer South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes highlighted the importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup, noting the 'Hitman's experience at the tournament and Virat's hunger which makes him an "ultimate finisher".

Jonty, one of the best fielders ever to play the game, has stepped into a new role as the co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Speaking to JioStar, Rhodes weighed in on what makes Virat Kohli special, why Team India will benefit from Rohit Sharma's experience at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, and his favourite cricketing memory.

On Rohit's importance, Jonty said that during World Cups, while looking after one self physically and the talent/performances are important factors, the experience of being a part of something as high pressure as a World Cup is also just as important, which makes Rohit an "asset".

"You have got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don't factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they have got and their performances. Maybe they have had a great knock and had a good season. But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure," he said.

"Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we do not often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who has played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup."

(With agency inputs)

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