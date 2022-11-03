Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Thursday took to Twitter to condemn the attack on former Pakistan PM and legendary cricketer Imran Khan. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain was wounded when shots were fired from the crowd during a rally in Pakistan's Punjab province. He was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections. An aide of Imran Khan said that a gunman fired multiple shots at the container-mounted-truck carrying the former Pakistan Prime Minister. Imran Khan is being treated at a hospital.

"Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," Babar Azam wrote in his tweet.

The incident happened at a time when the Pakistan cricket team was playing South Africa in a must-win T20 World Cup match at Sydney. Pakistan kept their slim hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive by winning the match.

Pakistan had lost India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the tournament. They have since bounced back with victories over Netherlands and South Africa.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last Super 12 Group 2 match. They need to win that encounter and hope either India or South Africa slip up in their respective final games to progress in the tournament.