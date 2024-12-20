The International Cricket Council finally gave a verdict on the model of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The event was set to be completely hosted by Pakistan but the Indian cricket team's refusal to travel to the nation forced the apex cricket council to proceed with a hybrid model. The Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the decision, only after some terms and conditions were met. As per ICC's announcement, both India and Pakistan will play their matches at a neutral venue if the tournament is hosted by any of the countries.

Pakistan also put forward a point that they want to play against India in a three-nation or four-nation series, said a report in ESPNcricinfo. The news organisation saw a resolution with details of the agreement, which went through an ICC board vote during the discussion on the Champions Trophy model.

"The resolution also refers to the possibility of a triangular or quadrangular T20I tournament, involving India, Pakistan and another Full Member from Asia (and an Associate Asian nation if it is a quadrangular). This is thought to have been one of the points pushed for by the PCB in its negotiations during the impasse," said the report.

"The ICC has only said that it will not object to such an event being staged and that similar neutral venue arrangements will apply as those in the ICC event model. The resolution also says that no ICC director will make a public announcement on the tri-series, which will be a matter solely between the BCCI and PCB," it added.

India last travelled to Pakistan during an Asia Cup match in 2008, while they hosted the side last in 2012-13 during a bilateral series. The 2012-13 matches also turned out to be the last bilateral series between the two teams. Since that both the teams only face each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.